DAVID LEE ROTH - "Hair Bands Were The Imitations Of VAN HALEN" (Audio)

Guesting on 96.3 KKLZ's Mike & Carla Morning Show, Van Halen singer David Lee Roth discussed his upcoming Las Vegas residency and talked about the band's influence on the '80s hair metal scene. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Roth: "Hair bands were the imitations of Van Halen. Yeah, it is true, and Spandex was what they came up with as something visual. I started off in leather, with the same haircut that Bono, and Springsteen, and the guys in Metallica had. A famous haircut; if I had that same haircut today it'd have its own Instagram (laughs). With that in mind, it increased when it began, but Van Halen was a '70s band. We started off in 1972 and our first two albums were in the '70s (Van Halen - 1979, Van Halen II - 1979), we sold our first 10 million records before the '70s were over. We spawned a whole lot of imitators who resorted to gimmickry and trade crap. It's easier to imitate a haircut and a kind of pants and to exhibit bad behavior as a way of... I'm probably on your station 14 times a day - unless it's Halloween or New Year's."

