DAVID LEE ROTH - "I’ve Never Had Any Delusions About My Voice"
February 20, 2020, an hour ago
Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, who is currently opening for KISS on their End Of The Road tour, spoke with Chris Riemenschneider of StarTribune about how at his age of 65, "everything's a farewell."
“I’ve never had any delusions about my voice. It sounds like four miles of flat road with knobby tires. Mom used to say that; in fact she said it last week.”
Roping his tourmates KISS into the age discussion, Roth said he’s happy to be able to tour at all. He also brought up a pediatric surgeon he worked for before his rock career took off, calling the veteran doctor a “40,000-hour man.”
“I’m a 40,000-hour man now, and I’m guessing the fellas in Kiss are 50,000-hour men now. With all those hours [of work experience] comes confidence, but also a good, healthy fear of what reality can really bring for you, consequently an intense appreciation of being able to do what we do for a living. I know a lot of people who hate what they do for a living.”
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
February
21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)
March
2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August
28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September
3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
October
1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas
2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena