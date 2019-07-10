DAVID LEE ROTH On VAN HALEN - "There Were Always Creative Differences; We Never Got Along"

Guesting on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Van Halen singer David Lee Roth opens up on a number of subjects including his conflicts with his Van Halen bandmates. From the podcast:

"You only need to hear David Lee Roth talk for a few seconds to understand why he is the consummate rock and roll frontman. Diamond Dave takes Marc on a stream of consciousness ride through his past, present, future and whatever else he’s thinking about in the moment. They talk about David’s love of Big Band music, jazz guitar, his Uncle Manny, working as an EMT in the Bronx, and his serendipitous pairing with the Van Halen brothers that created musical perfection and nonstop personal animosity."

Roth: "There were always creative differences. We never got along. It was a beautiful, beautiful pairing of… you've seen cowboy movies where the guys are always sabotaging each other, but they're working to somehow accomplish something, and I think you'll see that in a lot of popular bands. They may have gotten through it, but I don't know that we ever really grew up and became gentrified. Now, that may not be a good thing; a part of me remained 23 years old forever."

Check out the interview here.

Roth recently released Episode #16.a of his podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below.

