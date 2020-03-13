DAVID LEE ROTH Says Opening For KISS "Requires Reading The Audience And Taking A Chance"

David Lee Roth is back on the road, opening for KISS on their End Of The Road. In a new interview with LasVegasMagazine.com, Diamond Dave talks about supporting KISS, his Las Vegas residency show, and more.

LasVegasMagazine.com: You’ve been touring with KISS since January. Is that set pretty similar to your Vegas show?

David Lee Roth: "I have a band that is beyond stellar and we’re capable of playing everything from the local millionaire’s birthday party to the Super Bowl. I can play Willie (Nelson’s) Farm Aid and I can play Las Vegas and I can open for KISS, which in itself is an audience that arrives with expectations. KISS is one of the original Cirque du Soleil-level rock bands. It starts with the music but escalates into millions of dollars worth of bang for your buck that moves from city to city. (Opening for them) requires reading the audience and taking a chance. If all you do when you arrive in Las Vegas is simply play your concert set from the local arenas, that’s not what we came to Las Vegas for. We want more. There are plenty of casinos (around the country) to go play in, but you earn your way into Vegas right now."

Note: KISS have announced the the final three shows of the spring leg of their End Of The Road tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. Tulsa, OK will now be Sunday, October 4 at BOK Center; Biloxi, MS will now be Tuesday, October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7 at Cajundome. Tickets will be honoured on the new date. The fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.