DAVID T. CHASTAIN Releases Of New Collection Of Neoclassical

Neoclassical Compositions No. 2: Duets is collection of compositions by David T. Chastain that were written for two guitars that are sometimes in counterpoint and at other times very in sync with each other. There were acoustic guitars and 6 & 7 string electric guitars used with no amp distortion.

David explains, "I recorded this during the great 2020 Quarantine when I was more or less trapped in my home studio. I decided to use the time to try something totally different from what I had recorded before. What started as an exercise in blind counterpoint where I recorded two guitars without hearing each other quickly evolved into a more structured endeavor that at times swings with a baroque dance feel to a more 'normal' contemporary feel. I have had a lot of these baroque melodies bouncing around in my head since my college days. With that said if these parts were played through a Marshall stack with a drummer and a bassist I think it would come off quite metal."

Divebomb Records will reissue the CJSS records Praise The Loud and World Gone Mad as deluxe edition CDs on July 10.

Legendary guitarist David T. Chastain formed CJSS during the mid-'80s, bringing with him two former members—Mike Skimmerhorn (bass) and Les Sharp (drums)—of his prior outfit, Spike, alongside charismatic vocalist Russell Jinkens (formerly of Prizoner). The intention was for Chastain to focus on writing and performing his own original material in a manner true to his artistic vision. Based solely on the popularity of both Spike and Prizoner, more than 1,000 fans attended the very first CJSS live performance at Bogart's in Cincinnati, OH; and by the summer of 1985 the group had already entered Counterpart Creative Studios to begin tracking their debut full-length with engineer Dale "Smitty" Smith.

About World Gone Mad:

Released in January of 1986 through Chastain's own Leviathan Records (with a European pressing through Black Dragon Records), the 37-minute World Gone Mad was packed with powerfully diverse, melodic heavy metal anthems and scorching leads aplenty—while lyrical themes encouraged listeners to hold strong in the face of the fear, anger, and depression of the world around them. A quick U.S. tour in support of the album followed, and the admirably productive musicians would find themselves right back in the studio mere months later.

Over 30 years after the fact, Divebomb Records is excited to present this expanded edition of World Gone Mad—for the first time ever on standalone CD. The core nine-song full-length has been bolstered by four rare demo tracks that never found their way onto a proper CJSS album. Fully remastered by Jamie King Audio, the set will be housed alongside a detailed booklet including a retrospective interview with David T. Chastain and Russell Jinkens.

Tracklisting:

“Hell On Earth”

“No-Man’s-Land”

“Communication Breakdown”

“World Gone Mad”

“Run To Another Day”

“The Gates Of Eternity”

“Destiny”

“Welcome To Damnation”

“Living In Exile”

Bonus tracks:

“Stand Up (Fight For Your Life)”

“Wild In The Streets”

“Forever Young”

“Paradox 13”

About Praise The Lord:

Having just released their debut full-length, World Gone Mad, in January of 1986, mere months later CJSS returned to Counterpart Creative Studios with Dale "Smitty" Smith to record sophomore outing, Praise The Loud. Their second full-length album to see the light during 1986—once again via Chastain's Leviathan Records—the LP's 38 minutes represent an adventurous affair that finds the songwriting fine-tuned toward an even catchier brand of scorching, fist-raising heavy metal. More live shows ensued, but the initially productive run of CJSS would begin to ease up in the years that followed (though David T. Chastain himself would remain highly active with a number of other projects).

Over 30 years after the fact, Divebomb Records is excited to present this expanded edition of Praise The Loud—for the first time ever on standalone CD. The core nine-song full-length has been bolstered by four rare demo tracks that never found their way onto a proper CJSS album. Fully remastered by Jamie King Audio, the set will be housed alongside a detailed booklet including a retrospective interview with David T. Chastain and Russell Jinkens.

Tracklisting:

“Out Of Control”

“Land Of The Free”

“Don’t Play With Fire”

“Citizen Of Hell”

“Danger”

“Metal Forever”

“Thunder And Lightning”

“The Bargain”

Bonus tracks:

“Sands Of Time”

“There’s Truth In The Fire”

“How Long”

“Movement QP827”