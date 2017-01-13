DAVID VINCENT Talks I AM MORBID Versus MORBID ANGEL - "This Is A Separate Entity Altogether"

Former Morbid Angel members, vocalist/bassist David Vincent and drummer Tim Yeung, have joined forces with guitarists Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Ira Black (Metal Church, Lizzy Borden) in I Am Morbid. Vincent recently spoke with Zero Tolerance Magazine about launching the band. An excerpt is available below.

Vincent: “This is certainly something that has been on my mind for some time now and, truthfully, even prior to Trey and I parting ways again. When the news of our separation became public last year I was literally bombarded with all manner of requests from around the globe. This is the first instalment of a very busy new year. I Am Morbid is a much different vehicle. Apart from my personal provenance and legacy, this is a separate entity altogether.”

I Am Morbid currently have two live dates scheduled:

March

24 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Music Hall

25 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Clash Club

Says David Vincent: “Looking forward to being back! I Am Morbid with Tim Yeung, Bill Hudson and Ira Black, performing all my classic Morbid Angel songs. More cities/shows TBA.”

Stay tuned for updates.