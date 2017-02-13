DAWN OF A DARK AGE Announce Singer For Upcoming Album

Italian experimental/atmospheric black metallers, Dawn Of A Dark Age, has announced the singer for the upcoming fifth chapter of the The Six Elements saga. For the new album, entitled, Spirit/Mystères, the singer will be Luca Del Re from Selvans.

Band leader VK states: "I am very satisfied for the choice, because Luca Del Re is a complete musician and the amount of work required for Spirit/Mystères needs extremely diverse vocal flexibility. We have worked for over a year to realize this fifth chapter, and the result is are experimental but still close to the black metal tradition.”

VK continues: “The album was inspired by the story of Aleister Crowley, The Spirit Of The Desert, and Campobasso's Corpus Christi.”

Stay tuned for updates.