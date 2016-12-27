DEAD BY WEDNESDAY Premier Lyric Video For “I Will Define” Featuring WAYLON REAVIS Of A KILLER’S CONFESSION

New Haven-based metal titans, Dead By Wednesday, have released a new lyric video for "I Will Define", featuring Waylon Reavis of A Killer’s Confesstion. The clip can be found below.

Comments the band: “For your viewing pleasure here's a special Christmas gift in celebration of the upcoming 2017 tour with A Killer's Confession and Dead By Wednesday. Taken from our latest album, The Darkest Of Angels, out on EMP Label Group, this is a bonus track called "I Will Define" featuring Waylon Reavis! Shout out to Sick Eye Entertainment for making this kick ass lyric video too!!”

Upcoming Dead By Wednesday live dates:

January

13 - Toad’s Place - New Haven, CT

27 - The Tank American Legion Post 185 - Agawam, MA

28 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

February

9 - Piper’s Sports Bar and Grill - Greenacres, FL

10 - Ashley’s SportsPage - Satellite Beach, FL

11 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

25 - Lucky 13 Saloon - Brooklyn, NY