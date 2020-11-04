DEAD GIRLS ACADEMY Debut "Agonize" Music Video

Dead Girls Academy is delivering another act of rock and roll chaos with “Agonize”, the band’s third music video from their new album, Doves In Glass Houses, available digitally worldwide.

Like any good mystery, Doves In Glass Houses peels back the layers of a compelling, emotional and dramatic life led by Dead Girls Academy linchpin and vocalist Michael Orlando. The overcoming of demons and redemption reveals the answers and other intriguing questions paralyzing Orlando’s life.

Filmed by director Scott Hansen, Orlando adds, “We literally shut down the Hard Rock Café on the Las Vegas Strip. Scott had the vision of using a movie projector on my face and body, projecting occultist type images throughout."

"I’m known for publicly airing my dirty laundry through my lyrics,” admits Orlando, “but with this song I really wanted to take those bottled up feelings from a toxic relationship and get them off my chest, once and for all.”