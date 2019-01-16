DEAD LABEL Reveal “False Messiah” Video

Dead Label has made a widespread impact in the North American metal underground and European metal mainstream since their formation in 2008 - performing on huge festivals like Bloodstock UK, Download, Made of Metal and Japan's Rocktoberfest, and touring with massive bands like Machine Head, Gojira, DevilDriver and Fear Factory.

Today, Dead Label is at it again - releasing a cinematic new music video for their heavy-hitting, groove-laden latest single, "False Messiah". The track serves as a precursor to their upcoming third album, hitting retailers this summer. Experience "False Messiah" below:

The "False Messiah" video was created by Grupa13 of Poland. In a group statement, Dead Label offers, "We have been huge fans of Grupa13 for a long time. Their work is incredible. When we sent them the track, they came back with this idea and it was perfect for the lyrics and theme of the song. When we arrived in Wroclaw to film the video, we were met with the upmost professionalism and respect."

The track "False Messiah" was recorded by Michael Richards at Trackmix Studios, mixed by Chris Rakestraw, and mastered by Dan Bacigalupi. The band adds about the track, "We feel this track showcases other elements of our sound, and is a little taste of what to expect from the album. However, this is just the beginning!"

Additionally, the "False Messiah" video serves as an introduction to the band's newest member, guitarist Mick Hynes. After years of performing as a three-piece, Dead Label decided to add a second guitar player into the mix. The band adds, "We toured a lot as a three-piece, so this is a huge shift for Dead Label, but ultimately one that allows us more depth and a bigger, heavier, louder sound. Mick is the perfect fit for us - his talent, ambition, drive and enthusiasm is everything we need for Dead Label."

Dead Label has a busy touring schedule planned for 2019, including an appearance at MetalDays festival in Slovenia this summer, and more festivals to be announced. Stay tuned for more coming from Dead Label soon.