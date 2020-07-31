DEAD LORD Share Lyric Video For New Single "Messin' Up"

Stockholm’s Dead Lord has unleashed the third single from their upcoming fourth studio album, Surrender, called “Messin’ Up”.

The band comments: ”Here’s a lil’ rocknug o’suaveness for all us up-messers, wrong-steppers and hopeless cases. Remember, Rock now, cry later. Turn it up!”

Surrender (out worldwide on September 4 via Century Media Records) can be pre-ordered here and will be available in the following formats:

-CD Digipak (incl. 3 bonus tracks)

-Black LP

-Dark Green LP (200x, via Century Media EU & US Online Shops)

-Creamy White LP (300x, via Century Media EU Online Shop & other mailorders)

-Deep Blood Red LP (200x, via EMP & Nuclear Blast)

-Transparent Petrol Green LP (100x, via Dead Lord Webshop)

-Digital Album

Surrender is a one-stop shop of everything from sweet licks and stylish solos, to simply remarkable catchy songs that hit you in the feels and fill the gas tank to the brim.

Stellar guitar rock, fresh and unleashed, as Dead Lord reinvigorates and rewires a long-lost style, rocketing it into a new era with stone-cold future studio classics. Surrender conveys the sense, palpable at the shows, of the magnetic chemistry and rolling thunder the Dead Lord live extravaganza always floors you with. You can hear the fun and fever, feel the crackle and burn of the reels as they capture a rare rock and roll lightning strike, as if you were standing in the wings with the drug-dealers and crazed leather rebels of days gone by.

Humbucking their way into the mixing desk of Robert Pehrsson’s Studio Humbucker in Stockholm, Dead Lord couldn’t have found a more fitting sparring partner for their live burst of untamed rawk. Pehrsson has helped hone Dead Lord’s classy riffs and King Kong energy into a diamond-cut crystal of top-drawer rhythm and blues.

Tracklisting:

“Distance Over Time”

“Letter From Allen St.”

“Authority”

“Evil Always Wins”

“Messin’ Up”

“Dark End Of The Rainbow”

“Bridges”

“The Loner’s Way”

“Gonna Get Me”

“Dystopia”

“Hands Down” (Moon Martin cover)*

“Moonchild” (Rory Gallagher cover)*

“I staden som aldrig slumrar till” (“Letter From Allen St.” with Swedish lyrics)*

*Ltd. CD Digipak bonus tracks

“Distance Over Time” video:

“Evil Always Wins” video: