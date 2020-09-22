DEAD NOW Streaming New Song "Slow Beam"

Atlanta, GA's Dead Now, consisting of current and former members of Torche, Riddle Of Steel, Tilts and Day Old Man, are a veritable power-trio who play dynamic, melodic heavy rock that is best enjoyed LOUD! The band just released “Slow Beam”, their first new song since their self-titled 2018 debut EP. Listen to the track below.

The band commented on the new track: “Recorded in early March with our main squeeze, Andrew Wiggins, we’re super stoked to share this track. Could’ve and should’ve been on the debut, had it been done, it sits in so well with the other jams. Please play as loud as possible.”

Dead Now are currently getting rad like never before, writing their full-length debut which is tentatively planned for a 2021 release via Brutal Panda Records. In the meantime, the new single has been paired with their debut EP for a limited edition cassette release which is available here.

Dead Now have shared the stage with Red Fang, Big Business, Metz, Monolord, Whores., High On Fire and many others. Stay tuned for more info and music from Dead Now.