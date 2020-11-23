DEAD ORIGINAL Featuring Former TRIVIUM Drummer PAUL WANDTKE Release "Let It Burn" Video

A breed of hard rock that carries a heavy, stripped-down sound is what Dead Original continues to produce. "Let It Burn" is the next single from their debut album, Bought And Sold, due out in January 2021.

Former Trivium drummer turned frontman Paul Wandtke (Rock Of Ages), drummer Sean McCole, and bassist Mike Petrasik (Bedlem) signal that the feel of their rock maintains "less is more."

"'Let It Burn' is a little bit different from our whole album, as it’s a slower paced groove track with a big vibe and lyrics centered around embracing one's problems and misfortunes," explains vocalist / guitarist Paul Wandtke.

Bought And Sold artwork and tracklisting:

"Move"

"Hard To See"

"Bored Again"

"Restrained"

"Bought And Sold"

"Blasted"

"Let It Burn"

"My Friends"

"Beached"

"Fade To Light"

"Searching"

"Die Alone"

"Circles" [intro]

"Circles"

"Restrained":

"Bought And Sold":

