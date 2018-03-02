DEADLY BLESSING - Original Drummer Recovers From Heart Attack; DORO's Johnny Dee Steps In

It only recently came to BraveWords' attention that Wayne Sigman (aka Wayne Kellie), who was the drummer for New Jersey ‘80s legends Deadly Blessing suffered a major heart attack. In the decades since Ascend From The Cauldron, Sigman periodically reunited with his Blessing mates for festival appearances in Germany, as well as the third BW&BK 6-Pack Weekend. As he recuperates, Sigman will have to temporarily relinquish his drum throne. He currently beats the skins for Mike LeCompt, a Philly area bar institution, who was also the lead singer on the final Tangier album (Stranded, 1991 on Atco Records). Wayne had quadruple bypass surgery in late January, as the blockages were 100%, 97%, 92% as well as the artery leading to the heart.

According to online posts, he faces a long road to recovery, his family providing round-the-clock care. During March, Doro drummer Johnny Dee, himself a native of the Delaware Valley, will be filling in, for both LeCompt's rocking local dates, as well as the more soulful, brass horn accompanied sets.

BraveWords wishes Wayne Sigman a speedy recovery.