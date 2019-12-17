Dean Guitars CEO Details Collaboration With SLAYER's KERRY KING; Regular Production Signature Guitars In The Works (Video)

In November, Dean Guitars announced the addition of thrash-punk legend, Kerry King of Slayer, to its artist roster. Now available is the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition. Only 50 guitars were made available. Complete details and ordering information can be found here.

Dean Guitars President and CEO, Evan Rubinson issued the following statement: "We are thrilled to welcome one of the most iconic guitarists in the world to the Dean family. Our partnership with Kerry King couldn't be a more perfect fit - a legendary metal guitar player and a legendary metal guitar company, collaborating to bring our fans something the world has never before seen."

Rubinson recently spoke at length with Stay Metal Ray about the collaboration. Check out the video below.

Rubinson: "To have Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Dimebag (Pantera), as well as Kerry King under one roof, it's incredible. And hopefully we're gonna do something really cool with a three-guitar package; one with each artist that is super iconic, and it'll be a limited series. This is in the works right now - no guarantees - but something where we'd have one exclusive guitar for each of our iconic artists and we'd sell it as a package as kind of an exclusive thing. Hand signed, artist appearances and the whole deal."

On his partnership with Dean Guitars, Kerry King said: "I'm super stoked to be part of the Dean Guitars family. This has been an insane long time coming! Together we're going to create some amazing guitars that Dean, Slayer, and Kerry King fans will be as excited as I am to play them. It's gonna be a wild ride for years to come!"

Slayer's founding guitarist Kerry King is one of the most instantly recognizable and well-respected musicians in thrash/punk/metal, and over the past near 40-years, has pioneered some of the most brutal and revolutionary music ever created. King wrote or co-wrote some of Slayer's most beloved songs including "Mandatory Suicide," "Repentless," "Hell Awaits," "Disciple," and "Raining Blood." Known for his allegiance to the Oakland Raiders, his love of snakes, and his taste for Jagermeister, King is outspoken, opinionated and authentic to the core.