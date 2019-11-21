DEATH ANGEL Debut "Immortal Behated" Music Video

November 21, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal death angel

"Today we are thrilled to unveil the official music video for 'Immortal Behated'," states a message from Death Angel. "This track comes from our latest release, Humanicide, which recently won us a Grammy nomination for “Best Metal Performance"!”

Death Angel are currently on the road in North America with openers Exmortus and Hellfire. Tickets available here.

Tour dates:

November
21 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids
23 - St. Paul, MN - The Amsterdam
25 - London, ON - London Music Hall
26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
28 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
29 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

December
1 - New Bedford, MA - Vault @ Greasy Luck
3 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
4 - Baltimore, MD - Otto Bar
5 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
6 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
10 - Lafayette, LA - Grant Street
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
14 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
15 - Enid, OK - 1927 Event Center
17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)



