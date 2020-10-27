DEATH ANGEL Discuss New Acoustic Rendition Of "A Room With A View"; Video Trailer

Bay Area thrash giants, Death Angel, recently released their Under Pressure EP, featuring their stunning take on rock legends Queen & David Bowie's iconic song of the same name. The EP also includes the new original song, "Faded Remains", and two newly recorded acoustic versions of "Revelation Song" and "A Room With A View".

In a new trailer released today, guitarist Rob Cavestany and vocalist Mark Osegueda discuss their stripped down rendition of the fan favorite track "A Room With A View". Watch below.

Guitarist Rob Cavestany comments on the song: "I’m pleased to bring 'A Room With A View' back from the past as one of the tracks on our new “all acoustic” EP. We rarely play it live these days, despite being one of our most popular and requested songs. 30 years after it was initially released on our 3rd album Act III, it felt natural to play during these isolated times, staring out of my studio window, pondering the fate of humanity. I hope both our old school and new fans will enjoy this stripped down version."

The Under Pressure EP is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Listen here (and below).

Tracklisting:

"Under Pressure"

"Faded Remains"

"A Room With A View" (2020 Acoustic Version)

"Revelation Song" (2020 Acoustic Version)