DEATH ANGEL Guitarist ROB CAVESTANY On Band's Early Years - "We Were Writing Songs Before We Were Trying To Cover Songs Because We Wanted To Make Our Records And Do Our Thing"

Sebastiano Mereu at From Zero To Hero recently caught up with founding Death Angel guitarist Rob Cavestany.

Cavestany provides an interesting and in-depth elaboration on the inner workings of the band, starting from when they were teenagers who simply wanted to participate in the action, touching upon how personal matters of individual band members can affect the tragectory of the band, through the times when technology disrupted the business, until today, where fans can find a stable Death Angel band that arguably produces their best music to date.

Jimmy Kay from Canada’s The Metal Voice spoke to Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda at NAMM 2018 on January 26th at the TASCAM and Nuclear Blast booth.

When asked if Death Angel has been working on new material to follow-up their last album The Evil Divide released in 2016, Mark says, "That is what this year is pretty much dedicated to for Death Angel. We started the writing process we are at the very embryonic stage of it but planning to have the whole thing written, recorded and mixed by the end of the year 2018."

On the musical direction of the next album, "This will be the forth album with this lineup, the most albums ever by Death Angel with the same lineup. We are going to stay with the same producer, Jason Suecof. We are going to stick to the same formulas, it is going to be aggressive, in your face, but I think our arsenal has a lot more varied like on the last album, The Evil Divide, the song "Lost". We always have our own subtle nuances that we throw in that other thrash bands just don’t do and I think that‘s what separates us from them. I do not know if it is a better thing but it is an original thing and that is what we always strive for.”