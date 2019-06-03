DEATH ANGEL Launch New Humanicide Video Trailer; Album Out Now
June 3, 2019, 6 hours ago
Bay Area thrash metal legends, Death Angel, have release their long-awaited ninth full-length album, Humanicide, via Nuclear Blast Records. Get it here, and watch a new video trailer, below:
Humanicide album details below.
Tracklisting:
"Humanicide"
"Divine Defector"
"Aggressor"
"I Came For Blood"
"Immortal Behated"
"Alive And Screaming"
"The Pack"
"Ghost Of Me"
"Revelation Song"
"Of Rats And Men"
"The Day I Walked Away" (Bonus Track)
“I Came For Blood” video:
"The Pack" lyric video:
"Humanicide" visualizer:
Find the band's live itinerary here.
Death Angel lineup:
Rob Cavestany - lead guitar/vocals
Mark Osegueda - lead vocals
Ted Aguilar - rhythm guitar
Will Carroll - drums
Damien Sisson - bass
(Band photo - Stephanie Cabral)