DEATH ANGEL Release Under Pressure Digital EP; Includes Cover Of QUEEN & DAVID BOWIE Classic (Audio)

Fresh off of their recent Grammy nomination for Best Metal Album Of The Year (Humanicide, 2019), thrash metal giants Death Angel descend to unveil their Autumn 2020 EP: Under Pressure.

Containing four tracks of both new and reinvented melodies, the variety emitted from this next addition to the Death Angel catalog is electrifying to the ears while remaining acoustic and intimate in it’s presentation. A dynamic cover of Queen + David Bowie’s "Under Pressure" initiates the sonic journey, followed by a refreshing new track entitled "Faded Remains". Engrossing acoustic versions of Act III’s classic "A Room With A View" and Humanicide’s "Revelation Song" finish off this satisfying sojourn showcasing the vocals of Mark Osegueda and Rob Cavestany, with Cavestany on guitar.

Mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Bad Company) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Lamb Of God, Machine Head, Halestorm), the already experienced team involved with making these songs come to life, augmented their talents through the wake of the COVD-19 crisis and in doing so, shaped a beautiful and soulful extension of the Death Angel essence. The Under Pressure EP is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Listen here (and below).

Tracklisting:

"Under Pressure"

"Faded Remains"

"A Room With A View" (2020 Acoustic Version)

"Revelation Song" (2020 Acoustic Version)

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)