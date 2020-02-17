DEATH ANGEL’s TED AGUILAR Names His Favorite Thrash Metal Album; Video
February 17, 2020, 2 hours ago
Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar spoke to Finland’s KaaosTV about the band’s European tour with Testament and Exodus, 30 year anniversary of Act III, and his favorite thrash metal album, Metallica’s classic Master Of Puppets.
Tour dates:
February
18 Berlin, Germany Huxleys
19 Wroclaw, Poland Orbita Hall
20 Vienna, Austria Arena
21 Munich, Germany Backstage
22 Filderstadt, Germany Filharmonie
25 Milano, Italy Live Club
27 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
28 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre
29 Toulouse, France Bikini
March
1 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre
3 Bristol, UK O2 Academy
4 Dublin, UK National Stadium
6 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town
7 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy
8 Glasgow, UK Barrowland
10 Brussels, Belgium AB
11 Hannover, Germany Capitol