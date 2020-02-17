DEATH ANGEL’s TED AGUILAR Names His Favorite Thrash Metal Album; Video

Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar spoke to Finland’s KaaosTV about the band’s European tour with Testament and Exodus, 30 year anniversary of Act III, and his favorite thrash metal album, Metallica’s classic Master Of Puppets.

Tour dates:

February

18 Berlin, Germany Huxleys

19 Wroclaw, Poland Orbita Hall

20 Vienna, Austria Arena

21 Munich, Germany Backstage

22 Filderstadt, Germany Filharmonie

25 Milano, Italy Live Club

27 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

28 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre

29 Toulouse, France Bikini

March

1 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

3 Bristol, UK O2 Academy

4 Dublin, UK National Stadium

6 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

8 Glasgow, UK Barrowland

10 Brussels, Belgium AB

11 Hannover, Germany Capitol