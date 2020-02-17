DEATH ANGEL’s TED AGUILAR Names His Favorite Thrash Metal Album; Video

February 17, 2020, 2 hours ago

Death Angel guitarist Ted Aguilar spoke to Finland’s KaaosTV about the band’s European tour with Testament and Exodus, 30 year anniversary of Act III, and his favorite thrash metal album, Metallica’s classic Master Of Puppets.

Tour dates:

February
18  Berlin, Germany  Huxleys
19  Wroclaw, Poland  Orbita Hall
20  Vienna, Austria  Arena
21  Munich, Germany  Backstage
22  Filderstadt, Germany  Filharmonie
25  Milano, Italy  Live Club
27  Barcelona, Spain  Razzmatazz
28  Madrid, Spain  Palacio Vistalegre
29  Toulouse, France  Bikini

March
1  Paris, France  Elysee Montmartre
3  Bristol, UK  O2 Academy
4  Dublin, UK  National Stadium
6  London, UK  O2 Forum Kentish Town
7  Manchester, UK  Manchester Academy
8  Glasgow, UK  Barrowland
10  Brussels, Belgium  AB
11  Hannover, Germany  Capitol



