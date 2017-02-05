DEATH BLOOMS Prepare For SKINDRED Show With New Video Release

Death Blooms, the quartet from Manchester and Liverpool, come armed with confidence, plenty of skills, social awareness and angst bubbling under the surface. Death Blooms’ sound is both frenetic and infectious; seamlessly combining hardcore vocals with bullet proof guitar riffs, bouncing grooves and oozing an abundance of modern melodic audio sonics.

Check out their brand new video, “I’m Dead”, streaming below and on Spotify, and for download via iTunes.

Following live shows with Dope, Skindred, Raging Speedhorn and Anti-Clone, Death Blooms will release their self titled debut EP on May 12th. Expect to see a lot more of this killer new band.

Death Blooms are:

Paul Barrow - Vocals

Ad Lucas - Guitar

Ben Grimsley - Bass

Mel Stewart - Drums