DEATH DEALER Debut Official Music Video For New Song "Running With The Wolves"

Death Dealer, lead by Ross The Boss, has issued a second track, “Running With The Wolves”, as a preview of their forthcoming third record, Conquered Lands, to be released worldwide on November 13 via Steel Cartel. A video for the track can be viewed below:

Death Dealer has an all-star heavy metal roster featuring the aforementioned Ross The Boss (ex-Manowar) Sean Peck (vocals - Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann), Stu Marshall (guitar - Dungeon, Night Legion), Steve Bolognese (drums - Ross The Boss Band, Into Eternity), and newly added bass player extraordinaire Mike Lepond (Symphony X, Ross The Boss Band).

Ross: “Conquered Lands has a lot of heavy fast stuff on it but this song really has a rocking vibe and great energy. It is one of my personal favorites on our new record.”

Sean: “It is always a challenge to decide what songs to do videos for when you are promoting a record. I dig the hook on it and it is a fun song about being in Death Dealer. I always like bands that do songs about kicking ass. I was cracking myself up as I wrote the lyrics. It goes back to the KISS days I would say even.”

Stu: “We had a ton of footage from that great tour and the video captures the crazy energy we generate at these shows and how the crowd reacts to the band and our songs. I am really looking forward to playing these new songs of ‘Conquered Lands’ live eventually.”

Pre-order here.

The album was mixed by Stu Marshall, and guitars, drums, and bass were treated at Monolith Studios in Melbourne Australia by Chris Themelco. The album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum in Los Angeles, California. Stu Marshall talked about the mixing and mastering partners he engaged.

Tracklisting:

"Sorcerer Supreme"

"Every Nation"

"Beauty And The Blood"

"Running With The Wolves"

"The Heretic Has Returned"

"Conquered Lands"

"Hail To The King"

"Slay Or Be Slain"

"Faith Under Fire"

"22 Gone"

"Born To Bear The Crown"

"Sorcerer Supreme" lyric video: