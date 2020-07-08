DEATH – GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DIGIORGIO, BOBBY KOEBLE Perform Quarantine Version Of “Overactive Imagination”

Drummer Gene Hoglan teamed up with former Death bandmates Steve DiGiorgio and guitarist Bobby Koeble for a quarantine version of “Overactive Imagination”, taken from Death’s 1993 album Individual Thought Patterns. Performing with them is Max Phelps on guitars and vocals.

Hoglan states: “In tribute to our Metal Brother, Chuck Schuldiner. 1967-2001. May his music live forever…”

The drums were recorded at Forge Audio with the audio/video mixed and edited by Steve Brogden at Forge Audio. 



