DEATH KEEPERS Featuring Vocalist MICHAEL VESCERA To Release New Single Next Week; Video Teaser Available

On February 25th, Death Keepers will release their new music video "Love's Within", produced by Full Metal Films:

"The band will present their first work with Michael Vescera (ex-Loudness, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) as vocalist in a film where Mike and his mates show their skills and good vibes in the recording studio. Here is the teaser showing the career of the American legend before becoming Death Keepers' frontman. Enjoy it!"

Death Keepers are born by the fusion of the experience and talent of an array of musicians which met in Barcelona, who were driven into gathering the best of the heavy metal of yesterday and today. The Keepers stick to the all-time heavy metal style: that quintessential sound and energy that so many fans fell in love with back in the 80s meets the technological developments of our era, thus, bringing to life a sound, a show, an experience of epic proportions.

For information and updates from Death Keepers check out their official Facebook page here.

Death Keepers:

Mike Vescera - Lead vocals

Eddy Gary - Lead & rhythm guitar

Antonio Maties - Lead & rhythm guitar

Gorka Alegre - Producer & Bassist

Marfi Gentilini - Bassist

Abel Sequera - Drums