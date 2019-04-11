Death Metal Cult FETID To Release Steeping Corporeal Mess LP In June; "Reeking Within" Now Streaming

20 Buck Spin will deliver the horrifying Steeping Corporeal Mess debut LP from cult death metal outfit Fetid on June 7th. Alongside the album's cover artwork and tracklisting, the label this week unveils the lead track, "Reeking Within", as a precursor of the record's gruesome might.

While home to fertile forests, soaring peaks, and copious precipitation, the Pacific Northwest lately has also become a breeding ground for something more nefarious, more grotesque, more... Fetid.

Since 2016, Fetid has steadily swelled like a venereal boil upon death metal's infected anatomy. The band's Sentient Pile Of Amorphous Rot demo introduced the mustiest corners of the globe to the band's abhorrent peculiarities. Now, having sliced into the furthest reaches of some unfortunate's intestinal mucosa they've ripped out a Steeping Corporeal Mess of festering death metal barbarity.

All one needs to know is that from the opening of "Reeking Within" to the closing moments of "Draped In What Was," Fetid consumes from the inside out, tearing through flesh, liquifying and engulfing the entire host body into formless horror. "Feel it breathe, feel your fear, the time is now, they are here..."

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Greg Wilkinson (Necrot, Vastum, Ulthar) and wrapped in grim artwork by Daniel Hermosilla, Steeping Corporeal Mess promises to be one of the most decimating LP's of the death metal genre this year. Fans of Undergang, Autopsy, Cerebral Rot, Rottrevore, Morpheus Descends, and Infester, dig in.

Steeping Corporeal Mess tracklisting:

"Reeking Within"

"Cranial Liquescent"

"Consumed Periphery"

"Dripping Subtepidity"

"Draped In What Was"



Fetid is:

Jullian Rhea - drums, vocals

Chelsea Loh - bass

Clyle Lindstrom - guitar

For further details, visit Fetid on Facebook.