Death Metal Grandma - 96-Year Old Holocaust Survivor INGE GINSBERG The Focus Of New Documentary

Documentary filmmaker Leah Galant has produced a documentary about the life of Inge Ginsberg. Ginsberg, 96, is the lead singer of Swiss death metal band TritoneKings, who entered the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest with their single "Laugh At Death".

Says Leah Galant: "I first met Inge Ginsberg, the 96-year-old who’s recently become something of a death metal music icon, on a sunny August afternoon at her home two hours upstate from New York City. I’d half expected to see a place filled with Metallica paraphernalia, but it was nothing like that. Instead it felt as if I was visiting my grandmother’s house, having tea at a table with lox and cream cheese laid out.

"I found her story remarkable. Growing up in Austria, on the eve of World War II, Ms. Ginsberg fled the Holocaust and landed in a refugee camp in Switzerland. After the war she and her husband, Otto Kollmann, moved to Hollywood and built new lives, composing for some of the most popular singers of their generation, including Nat King Cole, Doris Day and Dean Martin.

"As Ms. Ginsberg grew older, she kept writing lyrics and poetry, and realized she needed to find new ways to reach an audience. How was she going to gain attention in a society where older women are neglected, silenced and often cast off?"

Read more and watch the documentary at The New York Times. A trailer can be seen below.