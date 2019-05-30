DEATH NOTE SILENCE Return To High School Angst With New Video "Forgotten"

Quebec's Death Note Silence is hitting hard with their latest video, for the track "Forgotten". This high impact, full throttle music video is complete with deep gutturals, accented with well-timed breakdowns and clean guitar harmonies that prove Death Note Silence is the next up and coming band in the underground Canadian metal scene.

"Forgotten" is off the self-titled EP that was released in October 2018, which followed the 2016 album, Code Of Silence. The band explains the meaning behind the song "Forgotten": "This song is talking about someone put aside in high school. Someone that went through it, had it the hard way but made his way through it. You can feel the hate, unity and a sense of accomplishment."

Moving forward, Death Note Silence provides a massive wall of sound that is more mature lyrically, but retains a touch of teen angst and is energetic and heavily complimented with gang vocals that engage the audience.

Check out the artwork and tracklisting for the self-titled EP from Death Note Silence:

"Hate"

"Forgotten"

"Living The Passion"

"Short Lived"

"Interlude" (Instrumental)

"Behind Your Screen"

"Honestly"

"The Follower"

"Prologue Of A Murder"

For further details, visit Death Note Silence on Facebook.