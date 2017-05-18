DEATH OF KINGS Stream New Song "Sojourn"

May 18, 2017, an hour ago

Atlanta's Death Of Kings have revealed "Sojourn", a blistering new song from their forthcoming album Kneel Before None, scheduled for release on June 2nd via Boris Records.

Catch Death Of Kings live at the following shows:

June

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Basement

9 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

10 - Louisville, KY - Haymarket Whiskey Bar

11 - Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub

12 - Detroit, MI - New Dodge Lounge

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge Coffee House

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

15 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's Pub

16 - New York, NY - Blackthorn 51

17 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

18 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

Visit Death Of Kings on Facebook for further details.