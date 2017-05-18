DEATH OF KINGS Stream New Song "Sojourn"

Atlanta's Death Of Kings have revealed "Sojourn", a blistering new song from their forthcoming album Kneel Before None, scheduled for release on June 2nd via Boris Records.

Catch Death Of Kings live at the following shows:

June
1 - Atlanta, GA - The Basement
9 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord
10 - Louisville, KY - Haymarket Whiskey Bar
11 - Indianapolis, IN - State Street Pub
12 - Detroit, MI - New Dodge Lounge
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge Coffee House
14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
15 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's Pub
16 - New York, NY - Blackthorn 51
17 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
18 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

Visit Death Of Kings on Facebook for further details.

 

 

