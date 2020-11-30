DEATHORCHESTRA Releases Live Video Of DEATH Cover "Pull The Plug"
November 30, 2020, 13 minutes ago
DeathOrchestra - a collaboration by Russian death metal band Buicide and the Olympic Symphony Orchestra performing covers of songs by Death - has released a live video for the track "Pull The Plug". The song is taken from forthcoming live album Symphony Of Death.
After many long hours and painstaking work, DeathOrchestra are proud to present the upcoming album Symphony Of Death. The album, which will be released on December 13, captures a live performance from May 4, 2019 at the Opera Concert Club in Saint Petersburg during which DeathOrchestra performed covers of songs from the legendary Death.
Tracklisting:
"Voice Of The Soul"
"Crystal Mountain"
"Zero Tolerance"
"Scavenger Of Human Sorrow"
"Spirit Crusher"
"Destiny"
"Pull The Plug"
Lineup and Credits:
Guitar – Sergey Kuznetsov
Guitar – Anton Ryzhev
Bass – Kirill Kotov
Drums – Roman Gubarik
Olympic Symphony Orchestra
Artistic Director – Aleksey Stepanov
Conductor – Sergei Zavarykin
Opera Concert Club staff at live show recording
Concert Sound Engineer – Valerii Makhota
Concert Sound Engineer – Evgenii Shutov
Artwork and release desigh by Orm Embar
Mixing Engineer - Vladimir Lehtinen (Grima, Second To Sun, Ultar)
Project Manager - Aleksei Masych
"Voice Of The Soul":
"Spirit Crusher":