DEATHORCHESTRA Releases Live Video Of DEATH Cover "Pull The Plug"

DeathOrchestra - a collaboration by Russian death metal band Buicide and the Olympic Symphony Orchestra performing covers of songs by Death - has released a live video for the track "Pull The Plug". The song is taken from forthcoming live album Symphony Of Death.

After many long hours and painstaking work, DeathOrchestra are proud to present the upcoming album Symphony Of Death. The album, which will be released on December 13, captures a live performance from May 4, 2019 at the Opera Concert Club in Saint Petersburg during which DeathOrchestra performed covers of songs from the legendary Death.

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Voice Of The Soul"

"Crystal Mountain"

"Zero Tolerance"

"Scavenger Of Human Sorrow"

"Spirit Crusher"

"Destiny"

"Pull The Plug"

Lineup and Credits:

Guitar – Sergey Kuznetsov

Guitar – Anton Ryzhev

Bass – Kirill Kotov

Drums – Roman Gubarik

Olympic Symphony Orchestra

Artistic Director – Aleksey Stepanov

Conductor – Sergei Zavarykin

Opera Concert Club staff at live show recording

Concert Sound Engineer – Valerii Makhota

Concert Sound Engineer – Evgenii Shutov

Artwork and release desigh by Orm Embar

Mixing Engineer - Vladimir Lehtinen (Grima, Second To Sun, Ultar)

Project Manager - Aleksei Masych

"Voice Of The Soul":

"Spirit Crusher":