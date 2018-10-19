DEATHRITE Release "Obscure Shades" Music Video
October 19, 2018, an hour ago
East German death metal quintet, Deathrite, have released a video for "Obscure Shades", a track from = their upcoming fourth album, Nightmares Reign, out via Century Media Records on November 9th. Watch the clip below.
Nightmares Reign will be available in the following formats:
· Ltd. CD Digipak
· Gatefold LP+CD & Poster
· Digital
Tracklisting:
"When Nightmares Reign"
"Appetite For Murder"
"Invoke Nocturnal Light"
"Demon Soul"
"Devils Poison"
"Bloodlust"
"Obscure Shades"
"Temptation Calls"
"Obscure Shades" video:
"When Nightmares Reign":
Lineup:
Andy Heinrich - Guitar
Anton Hoyer - Bass
Stefan Heinz - Drums
Tom Michalis - Guitar
Tony Heinrich - Vocals
(Photo - Manuel Danger, Big Snuff Studio)