DEATHRITE Release "Obscure Shades" Music Video

East German death metal quintet, Deathrite, have released a video for "Obscure Shades", a track from = their upcoming fourth album, Nightmares Reign, out via Century Media Records on November 9th. Watch the clip below.

Nightmares Reign will be available in the following formats:

· Ltd. CD Digipak

· Gatefold LP+CD & Poster

· Digital

Tracklisting:

"When Nightmares Reign"

"Appetite For Murder"

"Invoke Nocturnal Light"

"Demon Soul"

"Devils Poison"

"Bloodlust"

"Obscure Shades"

"Temptation Calls"

"Obscure Shades" video:

"When Nightmares Reign":

Lineup:

Andy Heinrich - Guitar

Anton Hoyer - Bass

Stefan Heinz - Drums

Tom Michalis - Guitar

Tony Heinrich - Vocals

(Photo - Manuel Danger, Big Snuff Studio)