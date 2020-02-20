DEATHSTARS - New Album Delayed, Upcoming Tour Dates Pushed Back To Autumn 2020

After a four year live absence, the death glam sensation Deathstars returned to the stage last summer, playing some of the world’s biggest festivals, and now they plan to come back with their upcoming European tour for Autumn 2020. Due to delays with the recording process, the band has been forced to postpone their previously announced spring tour dates. All tickets purchased will be vaild for the new dates and venues.

Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte states: "We regret to inform you this, but because of family matters and a complex period of personal responsibilities, the new Deathstars album will be released post summer 2020 – instead of late spring – and tour will commence just after. Sometimes scheduled darkness isn’t ready for the chaos of reality. Scheduled or not – when the dark does what the dark does best – it’s darkness, even in fall 2020. Get ready!”

The new tour schedule is as follows:

September

25 - Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

26 - Berlin, Germany – Krieg und Frieden

27 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

28 - Prague – Meet Factory

29 - Wroclaw, Poland – Pralnia

30 - Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagdka

October

1 - Vienna, Austria – Szene

2 - Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Kert

3 - Cluj, Romania – Form Space

4 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic

6 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar

7 - Rome, Italy – Largo

8 - Milan, Italy – Legend

9 - Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza

10 - Munich, Germany – Strom

11 - Stuttgart, Germany – LKA Longhorn

12 - Cologne, Germany – Luxor

13 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

14 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

15 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

16 - Lyon, France – Rock N Eat Live

17 - Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

18 - Madrid, Spain – Shoko Live

20 - Bordeaux, France – Rocher De Palmer

21 - Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

30 - Tampere, Finland – Olympia

31 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia

November

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

21 - Malmö, Sweden – KB

22 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben

December

15 - London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

16 - Glasgow, UK – G2

17 - Manchester, UK – Academy 3

18 - Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

19 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka