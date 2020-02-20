DEATHSTARS - New Album Delayed, Upcoming Tour Dates Pushed Back To Autumn 2020
After a four year live absence, the death glam sensation Deathstars returned to the stage last summer, playing some of the world’s biggest festivals, and now they plan to come back with their upcoming European tour for Autumn 2020. Due to delays with the recording process, the band has been forced to postpone their previously announced spring tour dates. All tickets purchased will be vaild for the new dates and venues.
Singer Whiplasher Bernadotte states: "We regret to inform you this, but because of family matters and a complex period of personal responsibilities, the new Deathstars album will be released post summer 2020 – instead of late spring – and tour will commence just after. Sometimes scheduled darkness isn’t ready for the chaos of reality. Scheduled or not – when the dark does what the dark does best – it’s darkness, even in fall 2020. Get ready!”
The new tour schedule is as follows:
September
25 - Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle
26 - Berlin, Germany – Krieg und Frieden
27 - Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
28 - Prague – Meet Factory
29 - Wroclaw, Poland – Pralnia
30 - Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagdka
October
1 - Vienna, Austria – Szene
2 - Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Kert
3 - Cluj, Romania – Form Space
4 - Bucharest, Romania – Quantic
6 - Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar
7 - Rome, Italy – Largo
8 - Milan, Italy – Legend
9 - Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza
10 - Munich, Germany – Strom
11 - Stuttgart, Germany – LKA Longhorn
12 - Cologne, Germany – Luxor
13 - Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg
14 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
15 - Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
16 - Lyon, France – Rock N Eat Live
17 - Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2
18 - Madrid, Spain – Shoko Live
20 - Bordeaux, France – Rocher De Palmer
21 - Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
30 - Tampere, Finland – Olympia
31 - Helsinki, Finland – Tavastia
November
20 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
21 - Malmö, Sweden – KB
22 - Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben
December
15 - London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
16 - Glasgow, UK – G2
17 - Manchester, UK – Academy 3
18 - Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
19 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka