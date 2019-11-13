DEATHWHITE Reveal New Album Details; First Single Streaming

Enigmatic dark metal outfit Deathwhite will be releasing their sophomore effort, Grave Image, on January 31, 2020. First single, “Further From Salvation”, is streaming below.

"'Further from Salvation' was the first song we wrote for Grave Image," comments the members of Deathwhite. "It gave us the confidence and direction to move forward in a similar direction for the rest of the album, whereby we decided to place more emphasis on heaviness and melody. 'Further from Salvation' is also unique for its drum break in the middle portion of the song, something we are imminently proud of. The song itself is reflective of the regular back-and-forth of the human psyche, where inner peace and turmoil is sometimes a mirage of one's own doing. There is, of course, no parallel to peace of mind, as difficult as it is to achieve."

Cover art by Jérôme Comentale:

Tracklisting:

“Funeral Ground”

“In Eclipse”

“Further From Salvation”

“Grave Image”

“Among Us”

“Words Of Dead Men”

“No Horizon”

“Plague Of Virtue”

“A Servant”

“Return To Silence”

“Further From Salvation”: