DECAPITATED - All Four Members Charged With Rape In Spokane County

All four members of death metal band Decapitated have been formally charged with rape in Spokane County, reports The Spokesman-Review.

The four had already been charged with kidnapping in the first degree. The rape charges vary between the four, from second degree for Rafal Piotrowski and Waclaw Kieltika, to third degree for Mikola LLysejko and Hubert Wiecek. Waclaw Kieltyka will appear in Superior Court Friday, according to his attorney.

The four men were arrested September 9th in Santa Ana, California, on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping stemming from an August 31st incident in downtown Spokane. A woman told police that she had been raped by all four members of the band after she was invited onto their tour bus following one of their shows.