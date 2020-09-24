DECAPITATED Live At Wacken Open Air 2012; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Polish death metallers, Decapitated, performed at the 2012 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Watch professionally-filmed footage of the performance below:

In a recent update on their social media pages, Decapitated revealed that they have begun recording their eighth album, due for release through Nuclear Blast Records. A picture from the studio reads “#itshappening #nuclearblastrecords". The new album will follow 2017's Anticult.