DECREPIT BIRTH - Video Of Entire Sacramento Show Posted
October 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Decrepit Birth performed live in Sacramento, CA on October 10th at Blue Lamp Sacramento. Video of the band's entire show courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.
The band's tour schedule is currently as follows.
October (with Arsis)
20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf
21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
November
1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
2 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
8 - Boise, ID - The Shredder (Arsis only)
9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill
12 - Bend, OR - 3rd Street Pub (Arsis only)