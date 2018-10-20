DECREPIT BIRTH - Video Of Entire Sacramento Show Posted

Decrepit Birth performed live in Sacramento, CA on October 10th at Blue Lamp Sacramento. Video of the band's entire show courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.

The band's tour schedule is currently as follows.

October (with Arsis)

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

2 - Columbus, OH - Alrosa Villa

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

8 - Boise, ID - The Shredder (Arsis only)

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill

12 - Bend, OR - 3rd Street Pub (Arsis only)