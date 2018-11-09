DEE SNIDER, BUCKCHERRY, DORO, More Confirmed For Hard Rock Hell 2019

Hard Rock Hell has announced the lineup for next year’s event. Back by unbelievable fan demand are Twisted Sister's legendary frontman, Dee Snider who will be backed up by California rockers Buckcherry, Finland's Finest, Michael Monroe and German Rock Goddess Doro.

Other acts ordered in by the HRH Fans include GUN, Diamond Head and Zodiac Mindwarp.

Also appearing are Praying Mantis, Killcode, Hand Of Dimes, Those Damn Crows, Dear Superstar, Chemia, Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters, Gin Annie, SKAM, Evyltyde, Wicked Stone, Ethyrfield, Devilfire, Tomorrow Is Lost, Hollowstar, Samarkind, White Raven Down, Cadence Noir, Kikamora, These Wicked Rivers, At The Sun, Pulverise, Ravenbreed, Black Tree Vultures & Y!kes

Hard Rock Hell XIII will take place November 7th-10th, 2019 at the new 5 Star Camp HRH, Vauxhall Beach Resort, Great Yarmout, UK.

Ticket information is available at this location.