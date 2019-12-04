DEE SNIDER Finishes First Pass At Upcoming Novel; TWISTED SISTER Legend To Direct First Feature Film In Spring 2020

"I know I've been kind of quiet lately," begins a Tweet from Twisted Sister singer, Dee Snider. "Doing a lot of writing. Just finished 1st pass at my novel. Sent out to 'trusted readers' awaiting notes. Then comes 2nd, hopefully final draft. Shop to publishers after that. Still a ways before you get to read it, but this is the process."

Dee added: "Big things on horizon. Voicing more episodes of @breakingtheband, directing my first feature film in the spring (new scary movie I've written) and other things I can't talk about right now... but you will hear about soon enough!"

I know I've been kind of quiet lately. Doing a lot of writing. Just finished 1st pass at my novel. Sent out to 'trusted readers' awaiting notes. Then comes 2nd, hopefully final draft. Shop to publishers after that. Still a ways before you get to read it, but this is the process. — Dee Snider (@deesnider) December 3, 2019





Big things on horizon. Voicing more episodes of @breakingtheband, directing my first feature film in the spring (new scary movie I've written) and other things I can't talk about right now...but you will hear about soon enough! — Dee Snider (@deesnider) December 3, 2019



Back in September, Snider took to Instagram to reveal his upcoming plans, and said that he'll be taking a break from performing for the foreseeable future.

"Well, now that my summer shows are over, I can tell you that I'm taking a break from concert performing for a while. I've got no more concerts the rest of this year. 2020, I'm clearing the boards there as well. We'll see what happens after that. In the meantime, you'll see me around... I'll be popping up here or there, I'll be doing a song or something with other people, but as far as concerts go, that's gotta take a break. I'm working on my novel, I've got some movies in production, television shows, things like that, and I've got some family situations to take care of. Everything's cool, but I've gotta take care of the home fires every now and then. So, not sure when I'll be back on the concert stage, if I'll be back, we'll see... but I'm taking a break for a while."

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)