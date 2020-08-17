DEE SNIDER "Heading Back Into The Studio To Record My Next Solo Album"

Earlier today, August 17, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider revealed the following news via his official Twitter feed:

"Here's some actual breaking news for you...it looks like I'm heading back into the studio to record my next solo album. We are already writing material. Same band and Jamey Jasta producing. You (and the others reading this tweet) are the first to know."

Snider recently released For The Love Of Metal Live, a larger than life live album and DVD/Blu-Ray set, via Napalm Records.

Music lovers around the world are craving the return of live concert experiences, and For The Love Of Metal Live is just the thing to keep live music where it belongs - with the fans! Combined behind-the-scenes footage, various detailed interview clips, insightful personal commentary and electrifying live performances make this release an entertaining experience that every heavy metal fan needs in their collection.

The For The Love Of Metal Live DVD/Blu-Ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats) features audio captured from several Dee Snider festival performances worldwide - from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider’s solo catalog like “I Am The Hurricane” and “For The Love Of Metal”, Twisted Sister favorites such as “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, and even a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell”, the audio portion of For The Love Of Metal Live also features a brand new original studio track, “Prove Me Wrong” - a thrashing, confident metal hit.

Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-Ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu-Ray including even more special bonus interview content. The interviews feature Snider himself discussing his famed PMRC hearing, opening for Motörhead and more. Dee Snider fanatics won’t want to miss For The Love Of Metal Live!

For The Love Of Metal Live tracklistings:

Digital Album

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow’s No Concern"

"You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll"

"The Beast"

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

"The Kids Are Back"

"Become The Storm"

"We’re Not Gonna Take It"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell"

"I Wanna Rock"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"Highway To Hell"

"Ready To Fall"

"The Fire Still Burns"

"Roll Over You"

"Prove Me Wrong"

CD

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

"The Beast" Live

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

"The Kids Are Back"

"Become The Storm"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell"

"I Wanna Rock" Live

"For The Love Of Metal"

"Highway To Hell"

"Prove Me Wrong"

DVD/Blu-Ray

"Lies Are A Business"

Pain of Traveling (Interview)

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

New Record (Interview)

"The Beast"

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

Song Writing (Interview)

"The Kids Are Back" Live

"Become The Storm"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

WNGTI (Interview)

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell Live"

Rock of Ages (Interview)

"I Wanna Rock"

"For The Love Of Metal"

AC/DC (Interview)

"Highway To Hell"

Credits

"Ready To Fall" (Bonus Track)

"The Fire Still Burns" (Bonus Track)

"Roll Over You" (Bonus Track)

Suzette (Interview)

Hearing (Interview)

Strangeland (Interview)

Lemmy (Interview)

"For The Love Of Metal" (live) video:

“I Am The Hurricane” (live) video:

"Prove Me Wrong" lyric video: