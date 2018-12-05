DEE SNIDER Launches Teaser #2 For Upcoming "For The Love Of Metal" Music Video

Dee Snider has released a second teaser for his upcoming music video, for the title track of his new album For The Love Of Metal, released back in July via Napalm Records. Watch two teasers below:

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Order For The Love Of Metal here.

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"American Made" video:

“I Am The Hurricane” lyric video:

"Become The Storm" video:

“Tomorrow’s No Concern” lyric video:

Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset unboxing video:

