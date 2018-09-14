DEE SNIDER Premiers "American Made" Music Video

Dee Snider's For The Love Of Metal album was released on July 27th via Napalm Records. Today, Dee releases a video for the track "American Made".

Snider speaks about the meaning behind the song, "I was watching the Olympics and couldn't help but notice that no matter how 'at each other's throats' we all appear to be politically these days, amazingly we are all unified when it comes to our country against another. It made me realize that countries are like dysfunctional families: we may argue and fight amongst each other (You should have seen the extended Snider family Christmas this year. People literally almost came to blows. On Christmas!?), but should someone dare attack any one of us and the entire family will band together against the aggressor. This goes for all countries. This song is a song on unification - recognizing that there is a very important something we all share and should be proud of: where we are from."

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Order For The Love Of Metal here.

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

