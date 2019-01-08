DEE SNIDER, TINY LISTER And EDWARD FURLONG To Join BAM MARGERA And Others At Astronomicon 2 Pop Culture Convention

Metro Detroit's newest pop culture convention, Astronomicon 2, will once again take place at the Wyndham Garden hotel in Sterling Heights, MI from February 8th - 10th - promising to fulfill the pop culture cravings of fans attending from far and wide! The all ages event will not only feature appearances, signings and photo ops with pop culture icons, professional wrestling stars, horror film elite and beyond, but also many additional activities - including live music performances, Q&A panels, cosplay and tattoo contests, a free play game room and tournaments, a scavenger hunt and trivia.

Astronomicon 2 per day ticket price breakdowns and children's ticket prices can be viewed here. Additional information on tickets, lodging, VIP options, vendors and more can be found here.

In addition to this year's previously announced guests, Astronomicon 2 will host legendary Twisted Sister vocalist and pop culture icon Dee Snider, American History X, Terminator, CSI: NY and Detroit Rock City actor Edward Furlong, actor and wrestler Tiny Lister, Paranormal Activity's Micah Sloat and Kate Featherston, and more as celebrity guests taking part in meet and greets and signings.

Previously announced celebrity guests appearing at Astronomicon 2 include reality star and pro skater Bam Margera, wrestling legend Dustin "Goldust" Rhodes, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and House of 1000 Corpses actor Bill Moseley, Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses and Halloween 2007 actor Sig Haig, wrestling legend Scott Hall, wrestling legend Scott Steiner, horror icon Kane Hodder (primarily recognized as his role as Jason Voorhees of the Jason film franchise), Tales From The Crypt actor/voice actor John Kassir, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3 actor R.A. Mihailoff, Ming Chen of AMC's Comic Book Men, Mike Zapcic of AMC's Comic Book Men, wrestling star The Boogeyman, House of 1000 Corpses actor Robert Mukes, comic book writer Dirk Manning, comic book illustrators Alessandro de Fornasari and Marianna Pescosta, horror DX specialists Get Dead Crew, tattoo model Caroline, tattoo artist Saint Karlos and more! And of course, last but not least, our hosts - Astronomicon masterminds Twiztid.

In addition to signings and meet and greets with many of this year's celebrity guests, several guests will be available for photo ops in character - including Dustin Rhodes as Goldust, Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding, Bill Mosley as Otis Driftwood, R.A. Mahailoff as Leatherface and The Boogeyman.

Dustin Rhodes, a.k.a. wrestling legend Goldust, says: "The Motor City has a very special place in my heart - from working at Cobo Hall, to The Palace at Auburn Hills, to the mightiest of the mighty... Joe Louis Arena. I've been coming to Detroit and the surrounding areas for 30 years and have always felt a special bond with its citizens. They have loved me, they have hated me, they have laughed with me, but most importantly, they have accepted and adored the Rhodes/Goldust name. I am super excited to come to Astronomicon and meet my fans on a more personal level. They are the reason I do what I do. Thank you and I hope to see and meet the whole damn city! Love y'all! #KeepSteppin"

Also special to Astronomicon 2, Twiztid will make their upcoming comic book - the sequel to last year's Twiztid: Haunted High-Ons, entitled Twiztid Haunted High-Ons: "The Darkness Rises" - available onsite! This comic book is the first in a new five-part mini-series of comics in which Madrox, Monoxide, and their ghost-pal Felicia start to learn about a primeval force of evil that threatens the whole world... and their unlikely connection to it.

Twiztid, as well comic writer Dirk Manning and renowned illustrators Marianna Pescosta and Alessandro de Fornasari, will be onsite at Astronomicon 2 to sign copies of both the Astronomicon Exclusive Cover variant only available to VIPs and the Standard Cover of the first issue. From there, the full mini-series will then be available for monthly pre-order from Source Point Press via local comic shops shortly thereafter.

This year, in partnership with VetTix, Astronomicon 2 is giving away free Sunday passes to veterans. VetTix cites their core values are patriotism, support and recognition, quality of life, and family for veterans. For more information VetTix, visit www.vettix.org.

In its inaugural year - even in the midst of a blizzard that dropped over 14 inches of snow on the metro Detroit area on the same weekend - the event drew 2,000+ attendees from all over the world, selling out the hotel in less than one day and playing host to 20+ celebrities.

Stay tuned for more news coming soon from Astronomicon 2.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)