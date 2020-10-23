DEE SNIDER, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, LITA FORD, STEPHEN PEARCY, DON DOKKEN And Others To Celebrate MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS’s Photography Exhibit The Decade That Rocked In Virtual Pay-Per-View Event

Twas the night before Halloween A Trick & Treat event when photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss along with Keith Roth and his band of ghouls will be treating you to the music that made the 80s rock!

Sign up on this virtual night of tricks as host Mark "Weissguy" Weiss (as Alice Cooper that evening) welcomes you to his nightmare to spend an evening with many of the tricksters from his book, The Decade That Rocked.

So come join Mark as he welcomes YOU to his nightmare! Head here to buy your ticket and join in for this one night only event. Don't miss it!

Mark Weiss invites you to come to the event:

Mark Weiss at his Exhibition opening at the Monmouth Museum on September 12. With a special performance by White Tiger, Weiss' first heavy metal band he shot in the studio who is featured in his book along with Angela, the original Slippery When Wet girl that was on the Bon Jovi album cover that never was released in the US 34 years ago:

Mark Weiss in Montclair Record store discovers the Stay Hungry album on display while looking for the classic Alice Cooper album Welcome To My Nightmare and talks about the virtual fundraiser "Welcome To My Exhibition":