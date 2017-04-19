DEEP PURPLE Discuss Working With Legendary Producer BOB EZRIN - “If He Doesn’t Like Something He Just Tells You”; Video

Deep Purple released their new studio album, inFinite, on April 7th via earMUSIC. The label has uploaded Part 2 of new video series, entitled About The Album, in which they discuss their work with legendary producer Bob Erin (KISS, Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd). Watch below:

About The Album Part 1:

inFinite album details follow.

Tracklisting:

"Time For Bedlam"

"Hip Boots"

"All I've Got Is You"

"One Night In Vegas"

"Get Me Outta Here"

"The Surprising"

"Johnny's Band"

"On Top Of The World"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Roadhouse Blues"

“All I Got Is You” video:

“Time For Bedlam” lyric video:

From Here To inFinite documentary snippet:

Rapid Fire Q&A Part 1:

Rapid Fire Q&A Part 2: