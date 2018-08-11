DEEP PURPLE Live In Germany - Split Screen Video Of “Black Night” From 1970

Deep Purple’s official YouTube channel has released this new split screen editing with unseen vision from the original camera rushes of the band’s classic “Black Night”, filmed in Hamburg Germany in 1970.

Richard Green from NME remarked in December 1970:

"There's a very mysterious Fraulein X doing the rounds of German concert halls that quite a few bands would like to get their hands on at the moment. Deep Purple encountered her and her devious activities twice during the first half of their current German tour when she organised riots of a very frightening nature in Hanover and Heidelberg. Purple are the latest group to suffer from the deplorable antics of "fans" who want all concerts to be free. At the slightest suggestion of an entrance fee, upwards of a thousand troublemakers gather at the hall and provoke everyone in sight into damaging property. 'They had battering rams in Heidelberg and they were trying to get at the band', Ian Paice told me when I joined them in Hamburg. 'I was really frightened. They had us cornered in the dressing room..."