DEEP PURPLE Premiere "Nothing At All" Video

"Nothing At All" is one of 13 tracks that comprise Deep Purple's new album, Whoosh! A video for the song has just been released.

According to Darker Than Blue, Deep Purple's new album, Whoosh!, has reached the Top 10 in 12 countries worldwide - with more to come.

Germany - #1

Finland - #1

Belgium (Wallonia) - #1

Scotland - #1

Czech Republic - #2

Sweden - #3

Norway - #3

UK - #4 (highest chart entry in 46 years)

Japan (International) - #4

Italy - #6

Belgium (Flanders) - #7

Netherlands - #7

France - #8

Whoosh! is available as a Standard CD, a Digital Album, a Limited Edition CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1 hour feature “Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation” and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 video), and a Vinyl 2LP+DVD edition (earMUSIC). Order here.

Whoosh! marks Deep Purple’s third album produced by Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd). The first - 2013’s Now What?! - charted at #1 in five European countries, as well as Top 10 in over 15 countries worldwide. Cementing itself as one of their most successful albums, inFinite, released in 2017, broke chart records the band accumulated over their 50+year history. With chemistry this electric, it only made sense for Deep Purple and Ezrin to collaborate a third time.

Whoosh! tracklisting:

"Throw My Bones"

"Drop The Weapon"

"We're All The Same In The Dark"

"Nothing At All"

"No Need To Shout"

"Step By Step"

"What The What"

"The Long Way Around"

"The Power Of The Moon"

"Remission Possible"

"Man Alive"

"And The Address"

"Dancing In My Sleep"

"Man Alive" video:

"Throw My Bones" video:

(Photo - Ben Wolf)