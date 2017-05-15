DEEP PURPLE - Rare 80’s Video Interview Footage Surfaces

Two new Deep Purple video interviews from the 80’s have surfaced, and are available for streaming below.

The snippet below has just emerged from Japanese TV from late 1984. Featuring Jon Lord, Ian Gillan and Ian Paice, the band had just reunited for Perfect Strangers.

The footage below has emerged from late 1986, just prior to the release of the House Of Blue Light. Featuring Jon Lord, Roger Glover and Ian Paice, this interview discusses the new album, and life on the road being in a band.

Deep Purple are currently touring in support of their new studio album, inFinite. The band perform next on May 16th at Arena in Zagreb, Croatia. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.

inFinite “About The Band” Part 1:

inFinite “About The Band” Part 2:

inFinite “About The Band” Part 3: