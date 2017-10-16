DEEP PURPLE - Rare Video Surfaces From 1975 Sunbury Festival

The rare video below features footage from the legendary Australian Sunbury Music Festival in 1975 featuring the Deep Purple Mark 3 lineup. The event started out sunny and hot, but the wettest January days in recorded history turned the event into a mud bath.

Deep Purple recently released their first-ever animated video. The official video for "The Surprising," one of the fan favorite tracks from the internationally successful album inFinite, takes the viewer on a journey through the magical 50-year history of the band. With high attention to detail, the animated masterpiece follows the five heroes of our story – Ian Gillan, Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Don Airey, and Steve Morse – through a stormy ship cruise full of allusions and sees them riding off into the sunset.

The video was directed and illustrated by Matt Rooke, alongside director Peter Rogers, who also produced the video together with Craig Hooper and Collin Games, known from the Deep Purple movie documentary From Here to inFinite.

Deep Purple and earMUSIC also announce the release of the 97-minute documentary From Here to inFinite, which is due out in November. It shows the history and origin of inFinite and provides a deep insight into the workings of the band for the first time on Blu-ray.

The Blu-ray further includes two hours of bonus material, including music videos such as "The Surprising," three previously unreleased live videos ("Time For Bedlam," "Birds Of Prey," and "Smoke On The Water"), all filmed and recorded at Hellfest 2017, as well as in-depth behind the scenes footage, movie documentary outtakes, interviews, and an audio commentary by Deep Purple themselves — all previously unreleased.



In conjunction with the release of the Blu-ray, Deep Purple and earMUSIC are also releasing The infinite Live Recorings, Pt. 1 on a special 3-disc vinyl LP, produced by Bob Ezrin. This was recorded at Hellfest 2017, the biggest metal festival in France and contains a brand new previously unreleased 80min live performance.

From Here To Infinite (Blu-ray) tracklisting:

The Movie - From Here To Infinite (97 min.)

Bonus

- Audio commentary by Deep Purple

- Live At Hellfest 2017 (“Time For Bedlam”, Birds Of Prey”, “Smoke On The Water”)

- Outtakes From Here To Infinite (Full interview with Joe Satriani, Corky – The Recording Engineer)

Official Music Videos

“The Surprising”

“Johnny’s Band”

Johnny’s Band Documentary

“All I Got Is You”

About inFinite - Interviews

- About the album

- Beyond the album

- Track by track

- Rapid Fire interview

- Behind the scenes photoshoot

The Infinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1 (3LP) tracklisting:

Side A

“Time For Bedlam”

“Fireball”

“Bloodsucker”

Side B

“Strange Kind Of Woman”

“Uncommon Man”

Side C

“The Surprising”

“Lazy”

Side D

“Birds Of Prey”

“Hell To Pay”

Key Solo

Side E

“Perfect Strangers”

“Space Truckin’”

“Smoke On The Water”

Side F

“Hush”

“Black Night”