DEEP PURPLE Reunites In 1984; Classic Video Streaming

For the first time since October 1984, fans are now able to watch the full press conference by Deep Purple announcing their Perfect Strangers album and tour. Presented by Polygram and the ABC radio network, this was as they say, a momentous occasion in rock. Ritchie Blackmore failed to attend, whilst the remaining Mark 2 members (Ian Paice, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord) are clearly enjoying the moment.

Deep Purple released their Slaves & Masters album in October 1990 featuring new singer Joe Lynn Turner on vocals, who had joined the previous year after the firing of Ian Gillan. A number of singles were released at the time, and this behind-the-scenes video was produced in 1991.

Slaves And Masters peaked at No. 87 on the US Billboard 200 chart, a huge disappointment following the Gillan-fronted, The House Of Blue Light, which charted at No. 34 in the US.