DEEP PURPLE Singer IAN GILLAN's Memorabilia Collection Heading To Auction Tomorrow

A collection of memorabilia and kit belonging to the lead singer of heavy rock group Deep Purple is going under the hammer, reports Englands's Midweek Herald.

B Sharp, a Lyme Regis-based music charity, is auctioning off the items, belonging to Ian Gillan, tomorrow (Tuesday, November 27th).

The rock legend and singer songwriter, who used to live in Lyme Regis, became a patron of B Sharp in 2017. He was so inspired by the charity’s work in helping young people through music, that he donated some of his own equipment, used on tour over the years with the bands Gillan and Deep Purple to help raise funds for the cause.

The auction is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid for items such as Ian’s drum kit, signed memorabilia, photographs, a number plate from world tours, and notably a handwritten lyric book.

Fans will get the chance to bid for an 8 track player and deep purple tapes, Kilberry Bagpipes, a Ludwig drum kit, drum skins and signed hardware, Marshall JCM 900 1960 Speakers, a signed Deep Purple poster, various tour posters and many other collectible items.

Local and international interest in the auction, which takes place tomorrow (lots 424-450), is expected to be very high.

Read more at Midweek Herald.